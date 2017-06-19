Educator to Bring Civil Rights Lesson...

Educator to Bring Civil Rights Lesson to Anchorage Schools

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: US News & World Report

Alaska high school students will get the opportunity this year to learn about the work African-American soldiers did 75 years ago to help build the Alaska Highway. Alaska Public Media reported Friday retired teacher Jean Pollard led the effort to get the Anchorage School District to teach what she calls an important part of the state's history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pills and Others Jun 17 PainMeds 1
State Law Prohibits Rent Control Jun 15 Chris Deile 22
Dido and Anna Maria Jopek: Duet? Jun 12 Chris Deile 6
MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak") Jun 8 Chris Deile 21
Arcades anchorage use to have (Feb '10) Jun 4 The Guests 7
News Taking Transgenderism Seriously Jun 4 TerriB1 1
Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16) Jun 3 Isaacspang 21
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,394 • Total comments across all topics: 281,886,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC