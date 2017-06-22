"Doesn't he know it's frozen?" How Alaska almost overlooked Prudhoe Bay
Tom Marshall was a geologist and a land selection officer for Alaska in the 1960s. He was the driving force behind the state's Prudhoe Bay selection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hi! My Name is Uncle Sam and I'm and Alcoholic!
|3 hr
|Chris Deile
|12
|***Icnoptnthis Another Word Game (Add -Drop)***
|19 hr
|Princess Hey
|13
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Wed
|Princess Hey
|2,785
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Wed
|texas pete
|161
|Pills and Others
|Jun 17
|PainMeds
|1
|State Law Prohibits Rent Control
|Jun 15
|Chris Deile
|22
|Dido and Anna Maria Jopek: Duet?
|Jun 12
|Chris Deile
|6
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC