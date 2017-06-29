Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters near Kodiak with help of good Samaritan
The Coast Guard rescued two people whose fishing vessel capsized in waters near Kodiak Island, but the search is on for two boaters who are still missing. Anchorage-based Coast Guard officials received a mayday transmission from a good Samaritan boat around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
