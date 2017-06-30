City and firefighters union clash ove...

City and firefighters union clash over attempt to curb overtime

Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Though they a recently announced a compromise labor contract that saved the city money, Anchorage Fire Department officials are now clashing with the firefighters union over reducing overtime by cutting hours of a South Anchorage water truck. Mike Stumbaugh, president of International Association of Firefighters Local 1264, said his members gave up future raises in a recently renegotiated contract with the understanding it would prevent cuts.

