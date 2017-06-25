Chomper, the Anchorage Museum's commo...

Chomper, the Anchorage Museum's common snapping turtle explores its...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

After a month out of the public eye, Chomper the snapping turtle was returned to his habitat in the Anchorage Museum's Imaginarium Discovery Center on Tuesday. During his absence, artist Rebecca Carr Brubaker transformed his home into an expanded and freshly cleaned reptile paradise that would make any turtle even greener with envy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
does anchorage have any ghettos (Mar '09) Sat African_Kyng 19
I Had the First View of This YouTube Video Sat Chris Deile 4
Hi! My Name is Uncle Sam and I'm and Alcoholic! Sat Chris Deile 13
***Icnoptnthis Another Word Game (Add -Drop)*** Sat Princess Hey 15
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) Jun 21 Princess Hey 2,785
the music thread (Jan '12) Jun 21 texas pete 161
Pills and Others Jun 17 PainMeds 1
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,432 • Total comments across all topics: 282,027,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC