Charges: Suspect in Anchorage collisi...

Charges: Suspect in Anchorage collisions involving 8 vehicles was driving drunk

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The Glenn Highway was closed inbound Friday, June 9, 2017 by an injury collision near Airport Heights Drive. The Glenn Highway was closed inbound Friday, June 9, 2017 by an injury collision near Airport Heights Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pills and Others Jun 17 PainMeds 1
State Law Prohibits Rent Control Jun 15 Chris Deile 22
Dido and Anna Maria Jopek: Duet? Jun 12 Chris Deile 6
MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak") Jun 8 Chris Deile 21
Arcades anchorage use to have (Feb '10) Jun 4 The Guests 7
News Taking Transgenderism Seriously Jun 4 TerriB1 1
Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16) Jun 3 Isaacspang 21
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,275 • Total comments across all topics: 281,901,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC