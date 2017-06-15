Blackwater Railroad Company performs at Anchorage's Town Square Park

Matt Faubion of the Blackwater Railroad Company performs at Live After Five in Town Square Park in Anchorage, Alaska on Thursday, June 15. The evening concerts will continue on Thursdays through August 10. The Blackwater Railroad Company performed at Live After Five in Town Square Park in downtown Anchorage on Thursday, June 15. The evening concerts, which will feature various bands through the summer, will continue on Thursdays through Aug. 10 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.