Black bear electrocuted after it climbed an Anchorage power pole
Some Mountain View residents lost power Thursday night when a black bear climbed a power pole and was fatally shocked by electrical equipment. The incident was reported at about 6 p.m. near Thompson Avenue and Schodde Street, according to Ken Marsh with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State Law Prohibits Rent Control
|15 hr
|Chris Deile
|3
|Dido and Anna Maria Jopek: Duet?
|Thu
|Chris Deile
|2
|MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak")
|Thu
|Chris Deile
|21
|Arcades anchorage use to have (Feb '10)
|Jun 4
|The Guests
|7
|Taking Transgenderism Seriously
|Jun 4
|TerriB1
|1
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|Jun 3
|Isaacspang
|21
|Annette Funicello "Stuffed Animal" (Pajama Part...
|Jun 3
|Chris Deile
|17
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC