Biologists shoot, kill black bear sus...

Biologists shoot, kill black bear suspected in fatal attack on young Bird Ridge runner

14 hrs ago

State biologists on Tuesday shot and killed four black bears in the Bird Ridge area, including one they believe fatally mauled a 16-year-old Anchorage runner in a mountain race Sunday, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game said Wednesday. The fourth bear shot had "a recent wound to its lower jaw," according to the statement.

