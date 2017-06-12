Big Bay Beginnings Pilot Program Underway for Children Ages 3-6

Big Bay Beginnings Child Development Center is now open for enrollment serving families with children ages 3 to 6. After obtaining a grant from the Administration for Native Americans in 2014, Big Bay Beginnings Child Development Center opened for business on March 1st of this year. At Big Bay Beginnings our mission is to empower and strengthen children and families through education, self-awareness and by increasing opportunities in social, emotional, physical, and cognitive areas that are rich in culture.

