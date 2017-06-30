Bear crashes through window of Alaska...

Bear crashes through window of Alaska's boy's bedroom

14 hrs ago

Zach Landis, 11, poses under claw marks and a blood stain left by a bear after it crashed through his bedroom window in Anchorage, Alaska, Friday, June 30, 2017. He said the bear broke through both a screen and the glass pane of a garden-level window on June 26, and left claw marks and blood on the wall as it scrambled to get back outside.

Anchorage, AK

