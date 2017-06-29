Bear breaks through window into sleeping boy's bedroom in South Anchorage
Eleven-year-old Zach Landis will never forget the sound of a black bear bursting through the double-paned window of his bedroom late Monday. "It's hard to explain, but it's almost like a cannon burst through and hit straight past my ear," Zach said.
