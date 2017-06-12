Barbara Ross at her Anchorage home on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Here's a story that illustrates the flaw in how we pay for health care. It also illustrates just how bad your life can get when you try to play by the rules.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dido and Anna Maria Jopek: Duet?
|3 hr
|Chris Deile
|6
|State Law Prohibits Rent Control
|Jun 10
|Chris Deile
|8
|MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak")
|Jun 8
|Chris Deile
|21
|Arcades anchorage use to have (Feb '10)
|Jun 4
|The Guests
|7
|Taking Transgenderism Seriously
|Jun 4
|TerriB1
|1
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|Jun 3
|Isaacspang
|21
|Annette Funicello "Stuffed Animal" (Pajama Part...
|Jun 3
|Chris Deile
|17
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC