Back-to-back Alaska fatal black bear ...

Back-to-back Alaska fatal black bear maulings seen as flukes

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

Authorities say a black bear killed a 16-year-old runner while he was competing i... . A sign warns people that the trail head is closed on Monday, June 19, 2017, after a fatal bear mauling at Bird Ridge Trail in Anchorage, Alaska.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pills and Others Jun 17 PainMeds 1
State Law Prohibits Rent Control Jun 15 Chris Deile 22
Dido and Anna Maria Jopek: Duet? Jun 12 Chris Deile 6
MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak") Jun 8 Chris Deile 21
Arcades anchorage use to have (Feb '10) Jun 4 The Guests 7
News Taking Transgenderism Seriously Jun 4 TerriB1 1
Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16) Jun 3 Isaacspang 21
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,431 • Total comments across all topics: 281,911,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC