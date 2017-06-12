APD looking for missing juvenile

Anchorage Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old female named Thyleah Maddox-Livengood who was last seen in the area of Debarr Road and Boniface Pkway at about 4:30 p.m. She was last seen wearing a black sweat suit, white Adidas Tennis shoes with black stripes, and carrying a backpack.

