Another shooting spree leaves bullet holes in East Anchorage apartments
For the second night in a row, shooting outside an East Anchorage apartment building early Wednesday left bullet holes in cars and walls but didn't hurt any residents, police said. Police received reports of gunfire at around 3 a.m. in the 100 block of Grand Larry Street in Muldoon from people inside an apartment.
