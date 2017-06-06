Anchorage's TapRoot is 'officially closed forever,' and a new restaurant is taking its place
Patrick Nowka paints the exterior of Route 33 on June 6, 2017. The Spenard Road bar used to be known as TapRoot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arcades anchorage use to have (Feb '10)
|Sun
|The Guests
|7
|Taking Transgenderism Seriously
|Jun 4
|TerriB1
|1
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|Jun 3
|Isaacspang
|21
|Annette Funicello "Stuffed Animal" (Pajama Part...
|Jun 3
|Chris Deile
|17
|Pat Metheny and Kathie Lee's Hairdresser (Regis...
|Jun 1
|Chris Deile
|6
|Sorry Realities of a A Brutal Capitalistic Civi...
|May 30
|Chris Deile
|32
|Stacie siver
|May 21
|Nuky
|4
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC