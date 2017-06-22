Anchorage woman, 27, ID'd as victim of fatal Interior black bear mauling
Erin Johnson, a 27-year-old Anchorage woman, was identified by her family as the person killed Monday by a black bear while she was doing contract work for Pogo Mine in Interior Alaska. Erin Johnson was killed by a bear while she was working at the Pogo Mine on Monday, June19, 2017.
