Anchorage woman, 27, ID'd as victim of fatal Interior black bear mauling

18 hrs ago

Erin Johnson, a 27-year-old Anchorage woman, was identified by her family as the person killed Monday by a black bear while she was doing contract work for Pogo Mine in Interior Alaska. Erin Johnson was killed by a bear while she was working at the Pogo Mine on Monday, June19, 2017.

