Anchorage taxi driver charged with as...

Anchorage taxi driver charged with assault in collision with 3 pedestrians

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

A taxicab driver is facing assault charges connected to a collision last winter near Bean's Cafe that left three pedestrians seriously injured. Amnon Benjamin, 70, was charged with first-degree assault, reckless driving and two counts of third-degree assault in the Nov. 30 incident on Third Avenue, police spokeswoman Renee Oistad said in a statement Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Arcades anchorage use to have (Feb '10) Jun 4 The Guests 7
News Taking Transgenderism Seriously Jun 4 TerriB1 1
Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16) Jun 3 Isaacspang 21
Annette Funicello "Stuffed Animal" (Pajama Part... Jun 3 Chris Deile 17
Pat Metheny and Kathie Lee's Hairdresser (Regis... Jun 1 Chris Deile 6
Sorry Realities of a A Brutal Capitalistic Civi... May 30 Chris Deile 32
Stacie siver May 21 Nuky 4
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,668 • Total comments across all topics: 281,595,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC