Anchorage taxi driver charged with assault in collision with 3 pedestrians

A taxicab driver is facing assault charges connected to a collision last winter near Bean's Cafe that left three pedestrians seriously injured. Amnon Benjamin, 70, was charged with first-degree assault, reckless driving and two counts of third-degree assault in the Nov. 30 incident on Third Avenue, police spokeswoman Renee Oistad said in a statement Wednesday.

