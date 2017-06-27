Anchorage seeks proposals for Transit...

Anchorage seeks proposals for Transit Center overhaul

Anchorage is trying to figure out what's next for the downtown Transit Center. The facility was a central hub for city buses, but problems with loitering, substance abuse, and crime created what some have called a "hazard to health and safety."

