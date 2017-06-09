Anchorage School Board extends superi...

Anchorage School Board extends superintendent's contract to 2020

The Anchorage School Board voted Friday to extend Superintendent Deena Bishop's contract one year, securing her at the helm of the School District until at least July 1, 2020. "The board as a whole has felt she has moved in the right direction and followed board direction," board member Starr Marsett said during a brief Friday morning meeting.

