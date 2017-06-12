Anchorage police say man threatened multiple people with a gun
Anchorage police say they arrested 30-year-old Ronte Lee Benedict Sunday night after he threatened a handful of victims with a handgun. No one was physically harmed in the series of alleged threats, but at least one person had a gun held up to their head, said Anchorage Police Department spokeswoman Renee Oistad.
