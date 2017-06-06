Anchorage police say man charged with child sex abuse may have more victims
Anchorage police have arrested 56-year-old Eugene Elmer Young for the alleged sexual abuse of two people while they were minors, and investigators believe there may be more victims. One of Young's alleged victims got in touch with police last month and accused him of the abuse, and then in the course of that investigation another victim came forward, police said in a statement .
