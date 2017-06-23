Anchorage man sentenced for pointing sawed-off shotgun at US marshal

A 27-year-old Anchorage man nicknamed "G" received a more than three-year prison sentence Thursday for threatening a federal law enforcement officer with a sawed-off shotgun, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Alaska. Leigaga Selau Amituanai was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison on a single count of assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon, prosecutors said.

