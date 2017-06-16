Anchorage man gets 5 years for trying to traffic meth in Utqia vik

Anchorage resident Maurice Abad Malabed, 48, was sentenced Thursday in federal court to five years in prison for attempting to sell methamphetamine in Utqiagvik, formerly Barrow. Prosecutors said U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason also imposed four years of probation against Malabed, aka "Moe," on a single count of drug conspiracy.

