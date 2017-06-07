Anchorage library project $2M over budget, behind schedule
The renovation project at the Loussac Library in Anchorage is $2 million over budget and a year behind schedule. Further delays in the Loussac Library renovation are frustrating the Anchorage Assembly as yet another "reopening" has been postponed from June until September or October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arcades anchorage use to have (Feb '10)
|Jun 4
|The Guests
|7
|Taking Transgenderism Seriously
|Jun 4
|TerriB1
|1
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|Jun 3
|Isaacspang
|21
|Annette Funicello "Stuffed Animal" (Pajama Part...
|Jun 3
|Chris Deile
|17
|Pat Metheny and Kathie Lee's Hairdresser (Regis...
|Jun 1
|Chris Deile
|6
|Sorry Realities of a A Brutal Capitalistic Civi...
|May 30
|Chris Deile
|32
|Stacie siver
|May 21
|Nuky
|4
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC