Anchorage library project $2M over budget, behind schedule

15 hrs ago

The renovation project at the Loussac Library in Anchorage is $2 million over budget and a year behind schedule. Further delays in the Loussac Library renovation are frustrating the Anchorage Assembly as yet another "reopening" has been postponed from June until September or October.

