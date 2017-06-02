Anchorage in 'conversations' to join cities committing to Paris accord goals

Anchorage may formally join a growing group of U.S. cities and states that are pledging to uphold greenhouse gas emission targets under the Paris climate agreement, a break from President Donald Trump, who announced Thursday he would withdraw the U.S. from the agreement. The municipality of Anchorage stands with business leaders and other mayors from across the country in protecting our future," Berkowitz said in the statement.

