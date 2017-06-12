Anchorage hospital gets new certifica...

Anchorage hospital gets new certification

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Providence Alaska Medical Center earned the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification for remodeling projects aimed at being more efficient, good for the environment and open to the community, the hospital announced last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
State Law Prohibits Rent Control 41 min Chris Deile 11
Dido and Anna Maria Jopek: Duet? 20 hr Chris Deile 6
MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak") Jun 8 Chris Deile 21
Arcades anchorage use to have (Feb '10) Jun 4 The Guests 7
News Taking Transgenderism Seriously Jun 4 TerriB1 1
Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16) Jun 3 Isaacspang 21
Annette Funicello "Stuffed Animal" (Pajama Part... Jun 3 Chris Deile 17
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,105 • Total comments across all topics: 281,731,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC