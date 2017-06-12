Anchorage FBI seeks bank robbery suspect
Anchorage police and the FBI responded to the robbery at a Debarr Road Wells Fargo at 5:44 p.m. June 7, according to an Anchorage Police Department statement . The suspect, who was recorded on the bank's surveillance cameras, "produced a note and left with an undisclosed amount of money," APD said.
