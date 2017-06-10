Anchorage city hall
One of Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz's key deputies, chief of staff Susanne Fleek-Green, is leaving the city to become a superintendent with the National Park Service in Alaska. Fleek-Green's last day was Friday.
