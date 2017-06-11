Anchorage assemblyman wants to keep f...

Anchorage assemblyman wants to keep free parking on weekend mornings in downtown

Read more: Anchorage Daily News

As Anchorage parking officials explore ending free parking downtown on Saturdays, Anchorage Assemblyman Forrest Dunbar wants to bar the city from The director of parking operations for the Anchorage Community Development Authority, Brian Borguno, said he wasn't aware of any data or evidence to support a link between drunken driving and The back-and-forth comes as ACDA officials have hosted meetings with downtown Anchorage business owners who feared that forcing people to pay for Saturday parking would scare off customers. The end of free Saturday metered parking downtown was part of a package of rate changes unveiled last summer by the ACDA for its parking program, EasyPark.

