Anchorage advocacy group assembles to combat equal rights ordinance rollback
A coalition of Anchorage advocacy groups, unions and faith organizations is mobilizing to oppose an ongoing effort to roll back parts of the city's equal rights ordinance. The group, Fair Anchorage, held a press conference Thursday morning to publicize its "Decline to Sign" campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Annette Funicello "Stuffed Animal" (Pajama Part...
|4 hr
|Chris Deile
|12
|Pat Metheny and Kathie Lee's Hairdresser (Regis...
|7 hr
|Chris Deile
|6
|Sorry Realities of a A Brutal Capitalistic Civi...
|May 30
|Chris Deile
|32
|Stacie siver
|May 21
|Nuky
|4
|MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak")
|May 21
|Chris Deile
|17
|Stacie siver
|May 21
|Anonymous
|1
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|May 20
|Princess Hey
|2,780
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC