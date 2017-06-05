Anchorage activists hold march against gun violence
On Saturday, the Anchorage chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America held a march commemorating National Gun Violence Awareness day. Men and women holding posters and dressed in bright orange are gathered at the Delaney Park Strip.
