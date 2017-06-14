Amazing life cycle of sockeyes feed an army of Alaska critters
TARA YOUNG / Alaska Dispatch NewsA brown bear works to catch a meal at Brooks Falls in Katmai National Park and Preserve. Bears gather to feast on sockeye salmon moving up the Brooks River to their spawning grounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State Law Prohibits Rent Control
|23 hr
|Chris Deile
|21
|Dido and Anna Maria Jopek: Duet?
|Mon
|Chris Deile
|6
|MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak")
|Jun 8
|Chris Deile
|21
|Arcades anchorage use to have (Feb '10)
|Jun 4
|The Guests
|7
|Taking Transgenderism Seriously
|Jun 4
|TerriB1
|1
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|Jun 3
|Isaacspang
|21
|Annette Funicello "Stuffed Animal" (Pajama Part...
|Jun 3
|Chris Deile
|17
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC