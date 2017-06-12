Alaskan teen runner is mauled to deat...

Alaskan teen runner is mauled to death by a bear

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

A Chugach State Park ranger shot the bear in the face, but it ran away, leaving rangers and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game still looking for the bear as of Sunday night. A 16-year-old runner has died after being attacked by a black bear on Sunday afternoon during the Bird Ridge Trail Race in Anchorage, Alaska The teen was running in the juniors' division of the Robert Spurr Memorial Hill Climb race, which takes runners up the Bird Ridge trail north of Girdwood just off the Seward Highway, said race director Brad Precosky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pills and Others Sat PainMeds 1
State Law Prohibits Rent Control Jun 15 Chris Deile 22
Dido and Anna Maria Jopek: Duet? Jun 12 Chris Deile 6
MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak") Jun 8 Chris Deile 21
Arcades anchorage use to have (Feb '10) Jun 4 The Guests 7
News Taking Transgenderism Seriously Jun 4 TerriB1 1
Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16) Jun 3 Isaacspang 21
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,463 • Total comments across all topics: 281,871,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC