Alaskan teen runner is mauled to death by a bear
A Chugach State Park ranger shot the bear in the face, but it ran away, leaving rangers and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game still looking for the bear as of Sunday night. A 16-year-old runner has died after being attacked by a black bear on Sunday afternoon during the Bird Ridge Trail Race in Anchorage, Alaska The teen was running in the juniors' division of the Robert Spurr Memorial Hill Climb race, which takes runners up the Bird Ridge trail north of Girdwood just off the Seward Highway, said race director Brad Precosky.
