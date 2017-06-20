Alaskan appointed to head U.S. fisheries management for NOAA
Chris Oliver of Anchorage has been appointed to manage fisheries nationally for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Trump administration announced Tuesday. Oliver has since 2000 led the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council, for which he has worked for 27 years.
