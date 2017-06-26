Alaska man survives brown bear attack...

Alaska man survives brown bear attack, thanks to quick-thinking friend

An Alaska man said he survived being pulled off of his bike and attacked by a large brown bear, thanks to his quick-thinking friend. Alex Ippoliti said he and his friend James Fredrick were riding along a gravel road on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, a U.S. military facility in Anchorage, Alaska, on Saturday morning when they heard rustling coming from the woods nearby.

