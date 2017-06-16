Alaska looks to reform its solitary c...

Alaska looks to reform its solitary confinement practices

Read more: APRN

A cell in the punitive segregation unit at the Anchorage Correctional Complex. The Department of Corrections and the ACLU are working together to reform the department's solitary confinement practices.

