Alaska Legislature's impasse over oil taxes is jeopardizing a bipartisan consensus

12 hrs ago

The Alaska Legislature's impasse over oil and gas taxes and budget reforms is jeopardizing a bipartisan consensus on repealing a state program to promote energy development by making cash payments to oil companies. Both the Republican-led Senate majority and the largely Democratic House majority support repealing the program, with unpaid oil-company claims already projected to exceed $1 billion by next year.

