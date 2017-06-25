Alaska flag
Local governments around Alaska depend on state funding much more than they did about a decade ago, and the impact of a state budget that has dwindled in recent years will likely force many communities to make changes to adapt. Those are a couple of the main findings in a new report released this week by the Institute of Social and Economic Research at the University of Alaska Anchorage.
