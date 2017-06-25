Alaska flag

Alaska flag

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Local governments around Alaska depend on state funding much more than they did about a decade ago, and the impact of a state budget that has dwindled in recent years will likely force many communities to make changes to adapt. Those are a couple of the main findings in a new report released this week by the Institute of Social and Economic Research at the University of Alaska Anchorage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Katty Line Videos!!!!! 1 hr Chris Deile 3
***Icnoptnthis Another Word Game (Add -Drop)*** 6 hr Princess Hey 19
does anchorage have any ghettos (Mar '09) Sat African_Kyng 19
I Had the First View of This YouTube Video Sat Chris Deile 4
Hi! My Name is Uncle Sam and I'm and Alcoholic! Sat Chris Deile 13
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) Jun 21 Princess Hey 2,785
Pills and Others Jun 17 PainMeds 1
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,824 • Total comments across all topics: 282,042,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC