Yelling and boos fill Sen. Sullivan's raucous Anchorage town hall
Red cards, signaling disapproval, go up as Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan answers a question about the GOP health care bill at a town hall meeting he held at Bartlett High School in Anchorage on Saturday. When U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan walked onstage at Bartlett High School on Saturday, the packed auditorium of about 600 people applauded, whistled and booed.
