Woman sought for questioning in Anchorage homicide investigation
Anchorage police are looking to speak with a woman as they investigate a man's death at a home off Tudor Road. Officers responding to a report of an injured male just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday found the victim, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, at a residence on the 1700 block of South Salem Drive.
