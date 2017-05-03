Woman charged with marijuana DUI in Anchorage, police say

A 36-year-old woman has been charged with driving under the influence of marijuana after she allegedly struck a bicyclist with her car Tuesday evening in northeast Anchorage. At 6:46 p.m., police responded to the area of East Fourth Avenue and Bragaw Street for a reported "car versus bicycle collision," according to Anchorage Police Department spokeswoman Renee Oistad.

