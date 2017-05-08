What to watch at Tuesday's Anchorage ...

What to watch at Tuesday's Anchorage Assembly meeting

11 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Right now, to get financing for condo projects, developers have to secure at least 50 percent preownership, Schutte said. Schutte said it's easier and cheaper in Anchorage to build duplexes and fourplexes even if a property's zoning would allow The Berkowitz administration also wants Assembly approval to make it easier for the Port of Anchorage to waive land-use laws The administration said it's trying to fix an "unintended consequence" of the drawn-out overhaul of city land-use laws The Assembly will examine a request to re-zone a property on Eklutna Lake Road for the future home of a new incarnation of the Ernie Turner Center, a local addiction treatment program.

Anchorage, AK

