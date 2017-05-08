Wasilla man pleads guilty to 2015 mur...

Wasilla man pleads guilty to 2015 murder near Big Lake

State prosecutors are recommending a 60-year prison term with 25 years suspended for a Wasilla man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Anchorage television station KTUU reports Joshua Beebe pleaded guilty to killing 23-year-old Christopher Seaman in June 2015.

