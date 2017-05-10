Verdict looms in Sockeye Fire trial

Verdict looms in Sockeye Fire trial

17 hrs ago

A half-dozen jurors are set to decide whether an Anchorage couple started a costly Willow wildfire in 2015, known as the Sockeye Fire. Over three weeks, the jury has heard testimony and examined evidence in the trial of Greg Imig and Amy DeWitt in a Palmer courtroom.

