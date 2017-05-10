Verdict looms in Sockeye Fire trial
A half-dozen jurors are set to decide whether an Anchorage couple started a costly Willow wildfire in 2015, known as the Sockeye Fire. Over three weeks, the jury has heard testimony and examined evidence in the trial of Greg Imig and Amy DeWitt in a Palmer courtroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LOVE!!!! A New Mathe Altery Video!!!!
|18 hr
|Chris Deile
|4
|Goodbye Charlie (Debbie Reynolds); Hilarious!
|20 hr
|Chris Deile
|20
|Strep outbreak: Anchorage homeless
|21 hr
|Chris Deile
|2
|does anchorage have any ghettos (Mar '09)
|Tue
|907 crip
|18
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Mon
|-Prince-
|2,767
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|May 5
|GIAMATY
|18
|Most Beautiful Photo of a Woman?
|May 4
|Chris Deile
|2
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC