UA president discusses search for new individual campusa leadership

A University of Alaska Anchorage provost will serve as interim UAA chancellor while a search is conducted to replace outgoing chancellor Tom Case. Anchorage campus Provost Samuel Gingrich will fill in after Chancellor Case retires June 30th.

