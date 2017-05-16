UA president discusses search for new individual campusa leadership
A University of Alaska Anchorage provost will serve as interim UAA chancellor while a search is conducted to replace outgoing chancellor Tom Case. Anchorage campus Provost Samuel Gingrich will fill in after Chancellor Case retires June 30th.
