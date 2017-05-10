Tlingit and Haida Central Council joins chorus of Rep. Eastman's critics
The Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska on Tuesday formally added itself to the chorus of critics of Alaska lawmaker David Eastman. Leaders within the organization, which represents more than 30,000 Tlingit and Haida people, had piles of unflattering adjectives to characterize Eastman's comments, including "appalling," "demeaning," "egregious," "inexcusable," "venomous," "indefensible" and "demonizing."
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LOVE!!!! A New Mathe Altery Video!!!!
|6 hr
|Chris Deile
|4
|Goodbye Charlie (Debbie Reynolds); Hilarious!
|8 hr
|Chris Deile
|20
|Strep outbreak: Anchorage homeless
|8 hr
|Chris Deile
|2
|does anchorage have any ghettos (Mar '09)
|Tue
|907 crip
|18
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Mon
|-Prince-
|2,767
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|May 5
|GIAMATY
|18
|Most Beautiful Photo of a Woman?
|May 4
|Chris Deile
|2
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC