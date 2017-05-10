Tlingit and Haida Central Council joi...

Tlingit and Haida Central Council joins chorus of Rep. Eastman's critics

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: APRN

The Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska on Tuesday formally added itself to the chorus of critics of Alaska lawmaker David Eastman. Leaders within the organization, which represents more than 30,000 Tlingit and Haida people, had piles of unflattering adjectives to characterize Eastman's comments, including "appalling," "demeaning," "egregious," "inexcusable," "venomous," "indefensible" and "demonizing."

Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LOVE!!!! A New Mathe Altery Video!!!! 6 hr Chris Deile 4
Goodbye Charlie (Debbie Reynolds); Hilarious! 8 hr Chris Deile 20
Strep outbreak: Anchorage homeless 8 hr Chris Deile 2
does anchorage have any ghettos (Mar '09) Tue 907 crip 18
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) Mon -Prince- 2,767
Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16) May 5 GIAMATY 18
Most Beautiful Photo of a Woman? May 4 Chris Deile 2
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,698 • Total comments across all topics: 280,926,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC