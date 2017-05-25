Suspect in vehicle break-ins shot by ...

Suspect in vehicle break-ins shot by Anchorage officer

A police officer responding to reported South Anchorage vehicle break-ins early Thursday shot and severely injured a hatchet-wielding suspect who wasn't stopped by a stun gun, police said. The encounter on the 1200 block of China Berry Circle, off Old Seward Highway near 100th Avenue, occurred after police were called about 4:30 a.m., according to an Anchorage Police Department statement.

