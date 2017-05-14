Survey: Economic confidence in Anchorage dips into 'uncharted territory'
Anchorage residents are more pessimistic about the local economy than they've been in years, but feel secure that their own personal finances will help them weather Alaska's recession. That's according to the results of the most recent Anchorage consumer optimism index , a quarterly measure put together by consulting firm Northern Economics.
